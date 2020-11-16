https://www.oann.com/frances-covid-19-hospitalisations-hit-new-record/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=frances-covid-19-hospitalisations-hit-new-record

PARIS (Reuters) – French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of people hospitalised for the new coronavirus was up by 416 to reach a new all-time high of 33,497.

COVID-19 fatalities increased by 506, at 45,054, versus a seven-day moving average of 581.

