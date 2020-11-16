https://www.dailywire.com/news/french-president-emanuel-macron-slams-u-s-mainstream-media-legitimizing-violence

French President Emanuel Macron slammed the U.S. mainstream media in an interview with The New York Times for “legitimizing” violence, saying that it was a sign that the nation’s “founding principles have been lost.”

Macron’s interview comes after France was rocked multiple times last month with Islamic terrorist attacks that started with a teacher who was beheaded for showing cartoons mocking the Prophet Mohammed.

“When France was attacked five years ago, every nation in the world supported us,” Macron said, referring to the November 2015 Islamic terrorist attacks that resulted in the deaths of well over 100 people in Paris. “So when I see, in that context, several newspapers which I believe are from countries that share our values — journalists who write in a country that is the heir to the Enlightenment and the French Revolution — when I see them legitimizing this violence, and saying that the heart of the problem is that France is racist and Islamophobic, then I say the founding principles have been lost.”

The New York Times interview noted that 250 people have been murdered in terrorist attacks in France since 2015—the most of any Western nation.

After the recent beheading of the teacher, “Macron responded with a crackdown on Muslims accused of extremism, carrying out dozens of raids and vowing to shut down aid groups,” The report said. “He also made a vocal recommitment to secularism. Muslim leaders around the world criticized Mr. Macron’s and his aides’ aggressive response, which they said focused on peaceful Muslim groups. The president of Turkey called for boycotts of French products, as varied as cheese and cosmetics. The next month saw a new wave of attacks, including three murders in a Nice church and an explosion at a French ceremony in Saudi Arabia.”

