As reported by TGP’s Kristinn Taylor, the statewide recount of votes on the presidential election over the weekend revealed that in Floyd County, Georgia over 2,600 votes were not counted due to a server error, allegedly by a Dominion tabulating machine.

The statewide recount is still ongoing in several counties, the deadline for completion is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The found votes reportedly favor President Trump almost two-to-one, cutting Joe Biden’s approximate 14,000 vote lead by about 800 votes.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday evening immediately called for the elections director to step down.

#BREAKING: @GaSecofState‘s office confirms Floyd County has found 2,600 ballots during audit. Says Sec. Raffensperger wants the elections director to step down. @FOX5Atlanta #gapol — Claire Simms (@Claire_FOX5) November 16, 2020

As expected, Floyd County elections officials are claiming it doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue.

“It’s very concerning,” Luke Martin, chairman of the Floyd County Republican Party said. “But this doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue. I’m glad the audit revealed it, and it’s important that all votes are counted.”

While it is good news that 1,600 Trump votes were found in the audit, Georgia is not looking at signature matches as part of its audit and recount effort.

President Trump fired off a tweet Monday: “Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! [Governor] Brian Kemp”

Georgia won’t let us look at the all important signature match. Without that the recount is MEANINGLESS. Open up unconstitutional Consent Decree, NOW! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

