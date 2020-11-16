https://www.oann.com/germany-postpones-decision-on-further-lockdown-measures-until-next-week/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=germany-postpones-decision-on-further-lockdown-measures-until-next-week

November 16, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German federal and state leaders agreed to postpone until November 25 a decision on further lockdown measures to slow a second wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

Merkel said a majority of state leaders did not want to see a tightening of restrictions before next week, but, she added: “I could have imagined imposing further contact restrictions today, but there was no majority for that.”

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Escritt)

