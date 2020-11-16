https://www.newsmax.com/politics/giuliani-trump-biden-not-conceding/2020/11/15/id/997137/?oRef=mixi

President Donald Trump is not conceding the election to Joe Biden, Rudy Giuliani insisted Sunday, calling a Trump tweet earlier in the day “sarcastic.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” the president’s personal lawyer said Trump is “far from” giving up on the the Nov. 3 election despite Biden’s ballot win.

“What he’s saying is more I guess you’d call it sarcastic, or a comment on the terrible times in which we live and which the media has said he won,” Giuliani said of the tweet.

“It was illegal obviously,” he added about the posting. “He’s contesting it vigorously in the courts. The media has tried to call the election, and they don’t have a legal right to call the election. It gets decided by our electors, not by NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN and even Fox.”

“He’s gotten more evidence of the rigging that went on he’s really outraged and I am too,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani also blasted Dominion voting machines used in some states, alleging it’s a “very, very dangerous foreign company” that tallied votes in 27 states.

“[It’s] a company that’s not American, a company that’s foreign, a company that has close close ties with Venezuela and therefore China, and uses a Venezuela company software that’s been used to steal elections in other countries,” he alleged.

“I don’t think people have any idea of the dimension of the national security problem that Dominion creates. This Dominion company is a radical left company,” he alleged.

Giuliani asserted even beyond the 2020 election, “this whole thing has to be investigated as a national security matter,” alleging “the governors who gave contracts to this company never bothered to do any due diligence.”

