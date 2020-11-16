https://hannity.com/media-room/golden-state-lockdown-newsom-brings-back-shutdown-for-94-of-cali-population-weighs-curfew/

CALIFORNIA REVOLT? Gavin Newsom PLUNGES in Latest Poll Against GOP Governor Candidate

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.07.18

Former Mayor of San Francisco Gavin Newsom’s once-giant lead over his GOP challenger in California’s gubernatorial race shrank to single digits this week; raising serious questions over whether a Republican can re-take the state’s highest office.

According to a new poll conducted by Probolsky Research between August 29th and September 2nd, Newsom’s lead shrank to just five points against California businessman John Cox.

“The Hispanic vote has been a source of frustration for Newsom, who has basically split that constituency with Cox, despite Hispanics historically preferring Democrats,” writes Fox News.

“This is a great reference point for everything John talks about,” said Cox campaign spokesman Matt Shupe. “It’s about bringing more transparency to government. It’s about approaching issues like a businessman. It’s about reforming a government entity that nobody is happy with.”

