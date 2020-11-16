https://hannity.com/media-room/golden-state-lockdown-newsom-brings-back-shutdown-for-94-of-cali-population-weighs-curfew/
CALIFORNIA REVOLT? Gavin Newsom PLUNGES in Latest Poll Against GOP Governor Candidate
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.07.18
Former Mayor of San Francisco Gavin Newsom’s once-giant lead over his GOP challenger in California’s gubernatorial race shrank to single digits this week; raising serious questions over whether a Republican can re-take the state’s highest office.
According to a new poll conducted by Probolsky Research between August 29th and September 2nd, Newsom’s lead shrank to just five points against California businessman John Cox.
“The Hispanic vote has been a source of frustration for Newsom, who has basically split that constituency with Cox, despite Hispanics historically preferring Democrats,” writes Fox News.
“This is a great reference point for everything John talks about,” said Cox campaign spokesman Matt Shupe. “It’s about bringing more transparency to government. It’s about approaching issues like a businessman. It’s about reforming a government entity that nobody is happy with.”
CALIFORNIA SCHEMIN’: Newsom DITCHES High Speed Rail, Says Too Expensive, Won’t Return $3.5B
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.12.19
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday his government will abandon the state’s highly-touted high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco; saying the project would likely cost too much money.
“I have nothing but respect for Governor Brown’s and Governor Schwarzenegger’s vision. I share it,” Newsom said. “But let’s be real. The current project, as planned, would cost too much and take too long.”
Gov Newsom on high speed rail:
“Let’s be real… the project as currently planned would cost too much and take too long.”
— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) February 12, 2019
“The Democratic governor acknowledged critics who want the state to abandon the project entirely, but said he doesn’t want to waste the billions already spent on the project, nor does he want to return $3.5 billion the state has received in federal funding,” writes the Sacramento Bee.
