November 16, 2020
(Reuters) – Gregg Lemkau, the co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N> is set to retire, according to an internal memo sent on Monday that was seen by Reuters.
Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential CEO candidate at Goldman, is joining MSD Partners, Michael Dell’s family office. (https://prn.to/2IK4R8R)
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)