FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the ticker symbol and information for Goldman Sachs on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) February 9, 2016. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s quarterly profit fell by more than half and revenue slumped to its lowest in more than four years as market volatility hit the Wall Street bank’s bond trading and investment banking businesses. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

November 16, 2020

(Reuters) – Gregg Lemkau, the co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N> is set to retire, according to an internal memo sent on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential CEO candidate at Goldman, is joining MSD Partners, Michael Dell’s family office. (https://prn.to/2IK4R8R)

