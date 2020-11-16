https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/biggs-do-you-want-to-live-in-a-free-society-or-do-you-want-to-live-in-a-soviet-style-society/

Rep. Andy Biggs, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told the “Todd Starnes Show” on Monday that it is frustrating to watch some fellow Republicans abandon ship while President Trump’s legal team prepares its case claiming widespread voter fraud.

Biggs warned that if Democrats end up taking the White House and the Senate, they will grab hold of power and design a system where they may never be defeated in an election again.

“This is about the country,” he said. “This is about the direction we are going to take, Whether it’s about this election or the election that’s going to take place in two months in Georgia to determine who will control the Senate. And if you don’t think that that’s important or that that matters, you’re just missing out.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Social media is cracking down on Conservative content. Many of you have complained that you never see our content in your news feeds. There’s only one way to fight back — and that’s by subscribing to my FREE weekly newsletter. Click here.

Todd Starnes, the host of the radio program, said that there is an element of maintaining blind faith when it comes to trusting the allegations of voter fraud by Trump and his legal team. Sidney Powell, one of the lawyers on Trump’s team, said in an interview last week that she is prepared to “release the Kraken” when she exposes the fraud.

ORDER TODD STARNES’ NEW BOOK ‘CULTURE JIHAD: HOW TO STOP THE LEFT FROM KILLING A NATION’

Biggs said Trump and his legal team are working around the clock to try and correct the situation and said he will remain hopeful until there is “no more oxygen left in the coffin.”

SEE IT: ELDERLY WOMAN SURROUNDED BY ANTIFA THUGS

“I hate to say that we’re, kind of relying on the courts at this point but,” he said. Biggs, an Arizona Republican, said that the legal team is still aggregating evidence to make its case.

Starnes said that it was his hope that Trump would teach Republicans how to fight against Democrats and not capitulate due to fears of being called a racist, sexist or other favorite adjectives.

“I think, to a good measure, he has,” Starnes said. “But there are so many others who just did not buy into that.”

Vogue is pushing a new agenda — men wearing dresses. The Left thinks it’s perfectly acceptable for grown men to waltz around Walmart wearing ladies garments. https://t.co/lK6aOqw92r — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 16, 2020

Biggs said that Democrats try to talk about coming together as a country, and “healing,” but he said they really mean that Americans will follow their instructions like a good dog.

“All of this boils down to: Do you want to live In a free society or do you want to live in a Soviet-style society. And I choose freedom.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

