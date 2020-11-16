https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/how-about-that-unlike-hillarys-emails-the-hunter-biden-scandals-never-spilled-over-into-the-mainstream-media/

Here’s one of those head-scratchers for you. Remember when the contents of that laptop that Hunter Biden supposedly abandoned at a computer repair shop made the New York Post? And then how Twitter literally blocked URLs linking to the story and labeled it “potentially harmful” and “unsafe”? And then how Twitter locked the New York Post out of its Twitter account for weeks because it wouldn’t delete its tweets about the story? And how NPR released a statement saying flat-out that they weren’t going to acknowledge it?

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein is reporting that according to Biden campaign metrics, there was even more online chatter about the Hunter Biden emails than about Hillary Clinton’s emails in the run-up to the 2016 election, and yet, for some reason, the Hunter Biden story was never picked up by the mainstream media.

According to Biden campaign metrics, online chatter about the Hunter Biden story during the election’s last week was greater than it was around Hillary’s emails during last month of ’16. The difference: it never spilled over into mainstream outlets. https://t.co/6zYPVfo0K8 — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 16, 2020

“Mysteriously, water from the Colorado River never spilled over from Lake Mead” pic.twitter.com/NZU3tiHMzj — Razor (@hale_razor) November 16, 2020

“spilled over” Great way to say “we successfully ignored it”. — BTME (@btme87) November 16, 2020

Media was 100% protecting Biden from that story. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) November 17, 2020

Almost as if the entire media was running defense for the Biden campaign or something. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) November 16, 2020

“Mission accomplished” – the mainstream media — Joey Jo-Jo (@joey_jj_jr) November 16, 2020

almost as if there were “brave firefighters” on the job to prevent it from “spilling over” — BOS Fan in PA (@HTownForan) November 16, 2020

Because media janitors clean up the “spills” first. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 16, 2020

Huh, I wonder why. — Steven F🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) November 16, 2020

Yeah, we noticed, Sam. Big Tech literally banned people from sharing the story and Twitter shut down the New York Post’s account. And the legacy media was more than happy to bury any mention of it or falsely state that the laptop was not authentic. — AdamInHTownTX (Trunalimunumaprzure Mobilizer) (@AdamInHTownTX) November 16, 2020

If it had, we might be sitting at 269-269 right now. — Michael Brown (@mdavidbrown) November 17, 2020

I cant believe he actually wrote that. — Lauren Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) November 17, 2020

Remember when BuzzFeed published the entire Steele dossier even though they couldn’t verify any of it and a reporter there called it a “f**ked up document”?

Related:

‘WHAT?’ NPR’s managing news editor issues ‘incredible statement’ defending decision to completely ignore NY Post’s Hunter Biden stories https://t.co/LOlT5UXSRZ — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

