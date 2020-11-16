https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/how-about-that-unlike-hillarys-emails-the-hunter-biden-scandals-never-spilled-over-into-the-mainstream-media/

Here’s one of those head-scratchers for you. Remember when the contents of that laptop that Hunter Biden supposedly abandoned at a computer repair shop made the New York Post? And then how Twitter literally blocked URLs linking to the story and labeled it “potentially harmful” and “unsafe”? And then how Twitter locked the New York Post out of its Twitter account for weeks because it wouldn’t delete its tweets about the story? And how NPR released a statement saying flat-out that they weren’t going to acknowledge it?

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein is reporting that according to Biden campaign metrics, there was even more online chatter about the Hunter Biden emails than about Hillary Clinton’s emails in the run-up to the 2016 election, and yet, for some reason, the Hunter Biden story was never picked up by the mainstream media.

Remember when BuzzFeed published the entire Steele dossier even though they couldn’t verify any of it and a reporter there called it a “f**ked up document”?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...