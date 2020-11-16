https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/ilhan-omar-condemns-trumps-klan-rallies/

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who credibly has been accused of marrying her brother and has been confirmed to have paid her third husband’s company millions of dollars from her campaign fund, called President Trump’s campaign rallies “Klan rallies” in a Washington Post interview.

Omar was discussing Trump’s freqent criticism of her after she won a second term despite outsiders pouring considerable cash into her challenger’s campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.

Post reporter Jonathan Capehart asked the congresswoman what it was like when Trump “directly attack[ed] you, by name, personally.”

“On a personal level, I have gotten accustomed to standing up to bullies in my life, and so on a personal level, it hasn’t really impacted me besides having my children be exposed to it,” she replied. “And you know, for the last two months of this election cycle, waking up every single morning to text messages from my siblings asking if I was safe because he chose to speak about me at every single rally, didn’t really matter where he was, sometimes multiple times in a day, as he held his Klan rallies throughout the country.”

See her statement:

A Trump campaign adviser wrote on Twitter in response to her comment: “Ladies and gentlemen, your 2020 Democratic Party.”

Omar has been credibly linked to a cash-for-ballots, voter-fraud scheme in her Minnesota district in an undercover video investigation by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas.

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community insider and the chairman of the Somali Watchdog group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

Jamal claimed a staffer in Omar’s office, Ali Isse Gainey, is at the center of a vote-buying scheme.

Project Veritas had released a video alleging paid workers in Omar’s congressional district in Minneapolis are illegally gathering absentee ballots from elderly Somali immigrants.

Members of the Somali community interviewed by Project Veritas charge Omar and the state Democratic Party, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, were behind the “ballot harvesting.”

See the Project Veritas video:

See a follow-up report by Project Veritas:

Investigative reporter David Steinberg believes the case is closed on claims that Omar married her brother in an immigration-fraud scheme. He presented evidence that her father and the father of her former husband are one and the same.

The new evidence surfaced, Steinberg wrote for The Blaze, when Omar’s father died in June from complications from a COVID-19 infection and condolences came from the Somali immigrant community of Minneapolis and around the world.

Steinberg explained that when Omar’s father arrived in the United States in 1995, he claimed to be “Nur Omar Mohamed” and received a Social Security number with that name. Steinberg previously reported that Ilhan and some members of her family entered the U.S. fraudulently as members of another family that had been granted asylum, the Omars. The congresswoman’s name at birth was Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Among the many messages of condolence from family, friends and others are dozens that identify her father as Nur Said Elmi. The man to whom Omar was married from 2009 to 2017 was Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, who maintained his name as one of three siblings who was granted asylum by the United Kingdom.

Steinberg concludes that Omar “has almost certainly committed the most extensive spree of felonies by a congressperson in U.S. history.”

“As a criminal, she also appears to be historically inept. Scores of verified items of evidence against her are in the public record. Omar has never challenged their authenticity and has never produced a single piece of evidence to support her version of events.”

Among the charges that could be brought against Omar as she sought re-election this fall are for immigration, education and federal student loan fraud. She also, records show, filed at least two years of fraudulent tax returns and possibly eight.

Omar has insisted the charge that she married her brother is a “disgusting lie.”

