OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Omar Slams ‘Occupation’ of Palestine, Says She Won’t ‘Pledge Support’ to Israel
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.04.19
Embattled Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar raised eyebrows -yet again- across the country over the weekend; posting a series of tweets where she refused to “pledge her support” to Israel and blasted the “occupation” of Palestine.
“I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks,” she posted on social media.
“I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that!” she added.
Being opposed to Netanyahu and the occupation is not the same as being anti-Semitic. I am grateful to the many Jewish allies who have spoken out and said the same.
I am told everyday that I am anti-American if I am not pro-Israel. I find that to be problematic and I am not alone. I just happen to be willing to speak up on it and open myself to attacks.
Our democracy is built on debate, Congresswoman! I should not be expected to have allegiance/pledge support to a foreign country in order to serve my country in Congress or serve on committee. The people of the 5th elected me to serve their interest. I am sure we agree on that! https://t.co/gglAS4FVJW
New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind slammed Omar’s anti-Israeli rhetoric Sunday; saying “On this week’s episode, she’ll talk about Jewish power, money and dual loyalty!”
OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Ilhan Omar Says President Trump ‘Targeting Immigrants and People of Color’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.21.19
Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar continued her all-out attack on President Trump Wednesday; viciously accusing the Commander-in-Chief of “explicitly targeting immigrants and people of color.”
“This President has explicitly targeted immigrants and people of color at every turn. We need an urgent legislative fix for thousands of Minnesotan DED recipients. That’s why I’m supporting the Dream and Promise Act,” she tweeted.
This President has explicitly targeted immigrants and people of color at every turn.
We need an urgent legislative fix for thousands of Minnesotan DED recipients. That’s why I’m supporting the Dream and Promise Act 💪🏽 https://t.co/ssPzjF8ZGp
Omar’s comments come days after she made national headlines over a series of anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli statements; claiming American politicians have a “dual loyalty” to the Jewish State.