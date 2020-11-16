https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/in-that-esquire-piece-wolf-blitzer-reports-that-cnn-has-an-excellent-coffee-machine-that-makes-starbucks/

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN’s PR department sent out a link to a piece in Esquire described as “an oral history of how CNN journalists survived election 2020.” Tweeters agreed once again that CNN’s staff were stunning and brave and reminiscent of the heroes who stormed the beach at Normandy.

Steve Krakauer, executive producer of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast and formerly of CNN, excerpted a few paragraphs from the piece detailing the level of coffee and Diet Coke consumption.

Hey, does anybody else remember when CNN did a piece on President Trump and his Diet Coke consumption? We do:

Maybe we should ask what all those Diet Cokes did to Gloria Borger’s body:

Since that’s probably too small to read:

Tapper: The caffeine strategy was I needed coffee all the time, always. I was getting a new coffee every half hour.

Gloria Borger, chief political analyst: I drank a pint of coffee every morning and all during the day. Then I switched to Diet Cokes in the afternoon.

Blitzer: I was hoping somebody would go to Starbucks. We do have an excellent coffee machine that makes Starbucks black coffee, and you put some milk in it with one Splenda, and it may not be a Venti Skim Latte, but it’s very good.

We don’t know how to break it to you, but this is going to be journalism for the next four years under President Joe Biden. And if that weren’t enough, Barack Obama just posted a playlist to go with the release of Volume 1 of his memoir, just like old times.

Again, this is what we’re going to get for at least four years.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...