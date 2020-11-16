https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/16/instead-of-canceling-student-loan-debt-ben-shapiro-has-an-idea-that-would-end-the-grift-right-quick/

In case you missed it, the memo went out that Monday was the day for Democrats to tweet about canceling student debt. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ayanna Pressley considers it a racial justice issue:

Student debt cancellation is a racial justice issue. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 16, 2020

And here’s fellow Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Student loan forgiveness is good, actually — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 16, 2020

And Elizabeth Warren, who very well could hold a cabinet position in a Biden administration:

I fought to cancel student loans for people cheated by for-profit colleges & made sure they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on those loans. And I’ll fight to make sure @USTreasury & @IRSnews protect students from those taxes again when we #CancelStudentDebt. https://t.co/i518dW7hyU — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 16, 2020

And Sen. Chuck Schumer:

Schumer says Biden can cancel up to $50,000 of people’s student debt via executive order https://t.co/c4GMdXMVS2 — Liam Stack (@liamstack) November 16, 2020

Like a lot of us who went to college and paid back our student loans, Ben Shapiro wants a refund:

I want a refund on the hundreds of thousands of dollars I spent on my law school education and my wife’s medical school education. Instead, I pay for that and some Antifa member’s degree in Anti-Racist Dance Theory. F*** that. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

How about this: instead of forgiving everybody’s college debt, we force all the colleges who scammed millions of Americans into degrees in Useless Theory Masquerading As Valuable Life Skills to grant refunds. That would end the grift right quick. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Here’s the Washington Post’s Karen Attiah, who ends up finding some common ground with Shapiro, amazingly:

Says the guy who graduated with a Political Science degree from UCLA… https://t.co/glD3yoZ1Ff — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

Yes! Correct! Colleges exist as sorting mechanisms. You’re paying for the degree so that potential employers and law schools can determine if you are smart or not. The poli sci classes themselves are essentially useless, as anyone who has ever majored in poli sci knows. https://t.co/aKavV8Q9eG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Wow. I agree with you. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

Calls for celebration pic.twitter.com/2vbBcyUuUT — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

BEN YOU RUINED THE MOMENT. C’MON SON — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

Dammit, I tweeted before we shared the moment. DAMMIT. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

tsk tsk, so quick to judge. But yes. College degrees are unfortunately becoming signaling tools and status markers to future employers rather than equipping people with the tools they need to live a meaningful life. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

“Wow. I agree with you.” OMG.. this may literally be a first on this app. Didn’t think that was allowed. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zry4jNU96B — Anthony Davis 🏁🏆🏆 (@anthonydavisinc) November 16, 2020

LOL. It does happen! We need to talk about colleges, education, the overproduction of degrees that saddle people with crushing debt for life. I wish I could have had, I dunno, a budgeting class? How to do taxes? How to manage interpersonal relationships? @benshapiro https://t.co/TCkRChL3ur — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) November 16, 2020

OMG SO MUCH HEALING AND CONCILIATION HAPPENING RIGHT NOW https://t.co/y8ddinuu3W — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

All of the things @KarenAttiah is saying right here are true. Colleges have become a scam for a huge number of people. This is a system that requires change – and in which change is doable. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Dayum! I lived to see this day 😆 — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) November 16, 2020

Absolutely agree too. — fionawoods46 (@fionawoods46) November 16, 2020

I’ve agreed with you twice in the last month. Miracles are possible 😀 — Raymond Myford 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@RaymondMyford) November 16, 2020

Yes and trade schools need to be an option for high school students again. Some people are going to grow up to be a carpenter, a plumber, or an auto mechanic and not only is that amazing, but it is important. Trade schools help young adults get on this path before graduation — GdubyaB (@gdubya_b) November 16, 2020

Agreed.

High schools need to start talking to kids about trade schools as well. My son spent one year at U of Louisville hated it and is now working on becoming an electrician and loves it. Gets decent pay, company paying for trade school and zero debt. — Matt Lunn (@iuhoosier1992) November 16, 2020

How about changes at the HS level? Things like more half day school and half day working like my father did in the 60’s. Trade school training? Not everyone is cut out for college but we keeping preparing them to do only that. — American Cockerel (@CoysRtr) November 16, 2020

We’re old enough to remember presidential candidate Al Gore promising that every student would go to college — what a mistake that would be. But now there’s a new generation of Democrat fighting for free college for everyone.

92% of all student loan debt is federal. Universities have been able to consistently raise tuition with no repercussions. There’s always 1 lender willing to give these massive loans. Govt. needs to get out of student loans. Ruining more lives with debt than furthering them. — Alex Cunningham (@ACslater123) November 16, 2020

My kid is a high school senior. I have to beg for them to provide info on other paths besides 4-year college. In the meantime, he reports that one friend of his followed all the advice and is now failing out of their first semester. — Jane the Actuary (@JanetheActuary) November 16, 2020

It starts with society no longer demanding college degrees for every job. — Rob van Kan 🔻 (@EdgeOfEurope) November 16, 2020

The insanely high cost of colleges has created its own sprawling subindustry of private club sports, tutors, essay writers, and placement professionals. BIG BUCKS funneling to these businesses, with zero guarantee (and very low odds) of success. I am guilty of being a sucker — Smoke or be Smoked (@NYCamps) November 16, 2020

“This is a system that requires change – and in which change is doable.” The first part is true. The second not so much. As a teacher myself, I can tell you the amount of bureaucracy it takes to get literally anything even minor done is infuriating. Forget large changes. — Mitchell Hodgemeyer (@malgorium) November 16, 2020

Don’t forget the unions. You can’t make any changes happen when they control the workplace and the workforce. — Range Gamz (@RangeGamz) November 16, 2020

Higher education is the biggest racket in America today. — Fred Small (@whip48fs) November 16, 2020

Is this the healing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promised?

In honor of a wonderful healing moment with @KarenAttiah I have deleted the prior tweet. CONCILIATION AND HEALING! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

