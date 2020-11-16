https://www.oann.com/iocs-bach-greater-confidence-about-tokyo-olympics-after-commitments-from-suga/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=iocs-bach-greater-confidence-about-tokyo-olympics-after-commitments-from-suga

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach wearing a face mask speaks to the media after his meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on November 16, 2020. Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via REUTERS

November 16, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Monday he could look forward to the Tokyo Games next year with “greater confidence” following commitments from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga towards staging the event.

Bach said he also felt confident there would be a reasonable number of fans in venues at next year’s Olympics.

