November 16, 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) – International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Monday he could look forward to the Tokyo Games next year with “greater confidence” following commitments from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga towards staging the event.
Bach said he also felt confident there would be a reasonable number of fans in venues at next year’s Olympics.
(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Tom Hogue)