Iran on Tuesday issued a strong response to an unconfirmed report that President Trump recently sought options on attacking the country’s main nuclear site, saying such action would “certainly face a crushing response.”

Several news gathering outlets have reported that Trump conferred with top advisers last week about possibly attacking Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment plant, an option he ultimately decided against.

Trump pulled out a xx international deal in which Iran agreed to wind down its pursuit of a nuclear weapon in exchange for the easing of sanction. The president was skeptical about whether Iran was keep up its end of the deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week will visit Israel, one of Iran’s biggest foes in the region.

Iran has stated that its nuclear program is required for peacekeeping measures, and regime spokesperson Ali Rabiei accused Israel of attempting “psychological warfare” against Iran. Though, his warning did not seem to deter the Israeli’s of their position.

“If I were the Iranians, I would not feel at east,” said Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

“It is very important that the Iranians know that if, indeed, they suddenly dash toward high levels of enrichment, in the direction of nuclear weaponry, they are liable to encounter the military might of the United States – and also, perhaps, of other countries,” he said.

