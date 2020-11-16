https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/is-this-racist-because-this-sounds-racist-kamala-harris-tweet-about-building-a-system-so-people-of-color-can-succeed-goes-so-wrong/

Maybe Kamala Harris missed it, but she lives in the United States of America where everyone has a chance to succeed. And sorry, but pretending our system doesn’t allow people of color to have those same chances at success? Thinking there’s a president out there who may disagree with her.

We get it, she needs to pander to her base but this is just damn insulting and pretty freakin’ racist:

Huh?

Sorry, people of color, you apparently aren’t able to succeed unless the government helps you.

What a disgusting and condescending tweet.

Oof.

There’s a reason a record-breaking number of minorities voted for Trump.

Probably because he actually DID things to improve these communities instead of just virtue-signaling about them on Twitter.

That. ^

Ahem.

Because that’s what it is.

Seriously. Don’t.

***

