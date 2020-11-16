https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/16/jim-jordan-expects-durham-report-on-spygate-real-soon-n1149806

Despite a prior report that U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into Spygate would be shutting down due to concerns about “blowback from Biden” should Joe Biden ultimately win the presidential election, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) says that we should expect a report “real soon.”

“I’ve had numerous talks with the Justice Department. Mr. Durham is doing his work. I expect some kind of report … real soon,” Jordan told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Like you, I am frustrated that it didn’t happen sooner,” Jordan continued. “But, look, you and I can’t prosecute anyone. We can’t indict anyone. All we can do is get the facts out to the American people. The Justice Department has to do that. I’m hopeful they are going to have something real soon for the American people.”

Something had better come soon. Many of us were disappointed that we didn’t get a preliminary report or indictments prior to the election, as the truth about Spygate is something that the voters deserved to know before they voted.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

