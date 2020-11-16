https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/16/joe-biden-holds-press-conference-offers-thanksgiving-warning-has-softball-game-with-reporters/

Joe Biden held what appeared to be a choreographed press conference with some reporters today. During his remarks, Biden warned about this Thanksgiving, with an added threat about next year’s holidays:

But during the presser, reporters really grilled Biden. Just kidding! It was exactly what you’d expect:

Fox News’ Bill Hemmer put it this way:

And don’t expect it to end for quite a while.

Oh, and one more thing:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...