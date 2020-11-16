http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u0jEQ74-Tv0/

Those who attend future conservative rallies and protests may have some added muscle in their ranks. Some champion, UFC-caliber muscle that is.

After viewing the frequent and grotesque attacks on pro-Trump demonstrators in Washington, D.C., this past weekend, UFC welterweight sensation and Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal captioned a video of one of the assaults and tweeted that he and a few of his “teammates” may have to “start attending these things #supernecessary.”

And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 15, 2020

Videos of several dozens of attacks appeared on social media this weekend as attendees at the “Million MAGA March” were assaulted by Antifa and BLM supporters as they made their way back to their hotels or ate at nearby restaurants.

President Trump responded to the violence against his supporters in a series of tweets decrying Antifa and their allies. Trump also went on the attack against the D.C. police for re-routing Trump supporters to areas where they would be attacked by Antifa.

WATCH: D.C. Cops Direct Trump-Supporters into Gauntlet of Protesters, Do Nothing When They Are Assaulted https://t.co/179yDCbZou via @BreitbartNews. These thugs and lowlifes only stalked and attacked when most of the tens of thousands of people had left town. Ran away earlier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Later that night, after hundreds of pro-Trump took to the streets and confronted the leftist groups, Trump chastised the “ANTIFA SCUM” who he said “ran for the hills” when Trump supporters “fought back.”

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Masvidal campaigned aggressively for Trump during the election as part of a group known as “Fighters Against Socialism.”

Notably, Masvidal blasted Democrats for behaving as though they were entitled to the Hispanic vote.

Masvidal said:

I’m going to let you in on something. The Democrats just think that they are entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them. They got to show us what they can do for us, what they can do for our communities. We’re not going to buy the same false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. You know what else is not going to work for them? Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cell phone to pander to us. You got to give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.

Masvidal was referring to Joe Biden’s odd attempt to court Hispanics by playing the popular tune by Puerto Rican duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on his cell phone during an appearance he made in Kissimmee, Florida, in September.

Masvidal is one of the top-ranked welterweights in the UFC and is awaiting his next opponent after falling short in a title fight against current Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

