Last weekend, major media outlets declared Joe Biden the victor in the 2020 presidential election, but the celebrations that ensued did not put an end to the left’s rage. Here are some of the instances of leftist violence and intimidation around the election.

6. ‘F— BIDEN’: BLM and Antifa Vandalize Portland Democrats’ County Building

In a protest signaling the national struggle between factions of the left, Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters smashed windows and graffitied the Multnomah County Democrats’ office building, calling for an end to constitutional government. They spray-painted “F— Biden” beneath cardboard cutouts of the president-elect, and three were arrested.

“No Presidents” – Portland protesters tonight move from Laurelhurst Park to the Multnomah County Democrats building. Multiple windows were damaged. #PortlandProtests #Portland #Protest #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/kz7jNLz8pT — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 9, 2020

5. Portland Protesters Harass Homeowner: ‘Asking for People to Be Peaceful Is White Supremacy’

Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland invaded a residential area and screamed at a Biden supporter who begged for peace from his front porch, telling him that “asking for people to be peaceful is white supremacy.”

4. Wisconsin Demonstrators Dance With Beheaded Trump Effigy, Fight With Each Other

A post-election demonstration in Madison, Wis., marked Donald Trump’s defeat by dancing, cursing, and beheading an effigy of the president. A fight later broke out between a pro-Biden demonstrator and a supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

A BLM protester holds effigy of a beheaded Donald Trump while Biden supporters sing “Fu*k Donald Trump” here in Madison, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/Z1of4ZcJ7T — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020

3. Minneapolis Election Protesters Kick Cop, Try to Blind Another With Laser Pointers

Two protesters taking part in a demonstration that blocked an interstate highway were charged with gross misdemeanors after one shined a laser pointer into the eye of a police officer and the other kicked an officer in the groin.

2. Seattle BLM Activist Arrested for Breaking Into Seven Homes, Lighting Fires

A Black Lives Matter activist broke into seven Seattle homes and lit fires inside before being arrested, according to a police report. A local protest group started a crowdfunding page to provide her bail.

Lisbeth De La Cruz Monegro (21) was arrested for arson and 3 counts of burglary. An organizer of bridge blocking BLM protests. Associated with Morning March Seattle Already begging for money.#seattleprotests #Seattle #seattleriots https://t.co/jtDWSOUnqr pic.twitter.com/MBh5SGmIwt — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) November 9, 2020

1. AOC Wants Trump-Era Officials Blacklisted

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) called for blacklisting members of the departing Trump administration and those in Congress who cooperated with the Trump White House. “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” she tweeted.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

