(FOX NEWS) — More than 20 people were arrested amid violent clashes between supporters of President Trump and counter-protesters following the “Million MAGA March” in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The march drew thousands of Trump supporters – even a brief cameo by the commander in chief himself – to the capital to back the president as he contests election results that favor President-elect Joe Biden.

In scenes captured on video, small groups of Trump supporters who attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, were confronted by several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators who had gathered there.

