Trump supporters march and protest in Westchester, New Hork by Bill and Hillary Clinton’s house. pic.twitter.com/LrK9utlhdt
— Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) November 16, 2020
There’s a Trump party outside Bad Lady’s house…
Outside Of Hillary Clintons House.pic.twitter.com/ypeJr5ki3d
— Ṫ̴̘͓̮͉̗͙̝he B̴͔͉̮̭̫̬̈́͒̓͛ͅat P̸̮̱̭͇̟͍̤̮͌̍͗̄̽̓̃͝epe (@TheBatPepe) November 16, 2020
HAPPENING NOW – Dozens of Trump supporters chanting “Lock Her Up” through megaphones outside the Clintons’ N.Y. residence.pic.twitter.com/CYaSQY8jf6
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 15, 2020