All of this babbling from the Left and Democrats about unity and ‘rebuilding the public trust’ is getting on this editor’s last nerve.

Granted, this editor’s last nerve is hanging by a thread anyway but c’mon already. Do they really think we buy any of this nonsense?

Ben Shapiro was good enough to mock Brian Stelter for being overly impressed with Obama’s comments on building the social trust.

Poor tater.

“How can we rebuild public trust?” asked the Media Watchdog, while glowingly quoting the folks who helped undermine public trust pic.twitter.com/E4TnAXvyZT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

It’s almost as if Ben knows Brian … heh.

You’re not understanding the question. “How can we rebuild public trust?” translates from progressive into English as “How can we once and for all stamp out dissenting opinions, not only from the lips but from the minds of the dissenters?” — Tom Mullen (@ThomasMullen) November 16, 2020

And unity means give up your ideas and beliefs and fall in line OR ELSE.

Yeah no.

“How can we rebuild public trust?” Start by not lying to the public, I’d say. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) November 16, 2020

GET OUTTA HERE.

That’s their bread and butter.

I do love a good healthy dose of irony to start off my work week. — Fiat girl 🚗 (@Fiatesque) November 16, 2020

Yup, always seems to get the blood going.

Trust will never be rebuilt! — Sandra-ProudMaxSupporter #PPC2020 (@MBPrairieGirl6) November 16, 2020

I don’t know, how about plain old accountability? — Chris H. (@ckhauck08) November 16, 2020

“How can we make people stop calling us out on stuff?” — jessica sochor (@jsochor) November 16, 2020

Yep. Hearing one side of the story gets old fast. When the media stops trying to convince us and instead goes back to informing us maybe they’ll get their credibility back. Wishful thinking I know🙄 — ccravalho (@cskrc) November 16, 2020

There it is!

And we’re not holding our breath.

