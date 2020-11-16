http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DvAad8rh0FE/

Several Republican members of the Michigan House of Representatives are proposing articles of impeachment against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

State Rep. Matt Maddock (R) announced via Parler that he is joining with Reps. Daire Rendon (R), Beau LaFave (R), Ryan Berman (R), and Shane Hernandez (R) on the effort. He said incoming legislators Ken Borton (R) and Steve Carra (R) are supportive, as well.

State Sens. Dan Lauwers (R) and Lana Theis (R) are also backing impeachment, Maddock said.

Maddock posted a list of reasons for why he believed Whitmer should be impeached:

Ignored court orders.

Violated our Constitutional rights.

Completely ignored due process and the legislature.

Weaponized contact tracing databases to aid democrat campaigns.

Using our kids as political pawns and denied special needs students who depend on the services that occur during in-person classes. Caused the unnecessary death of thousands of our vulnerable elderly who died alone and scared in nursing homes.

In Michigan, the House of Representatives initiates impeachment and a majority vote is required. In the next legislative session, Republicans will have a 58-52 majority, according to Mlive.

Three representatives would be appointed to prosecute the impeachment case in the Senate. Two-thirds of senators must vote to convict the governor in order for her to be removed. Republicans hold a 22-16 majority in that chamber, Ballotpedia reported, so at least three Democrats would need to vote affirmatively for removal.

On Sunday, Whitmer issued a string of new coronavirus-related orders and dubbed the actions a three-week “pause.”

Tonight, @MichiganHHS issued an emergency order that enacts a three-week pause, targeting indoor social gatherings and other group activities to curb our state’s rising #COVID19 infection rates. pic.twitter.com/yEc0enVPBX — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 16, 2020

Effective Wednesday, Whitmer shuttered in-person learning for high schoolers, arguing that population has the most contact with their peers. Amateur organized sports, including the current high school playoff seasons, are also “paused.”

The order also bans indoor dining at restaurants and bars. Theaters, movie theaters, stadiums, arenas, bowling centers, ice skating rinks, indoor water parks, bingo halls, casinos, and arcades also must close. Group fitness classes have been suspended.

