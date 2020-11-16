https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/michigan-lawmakers-to-begin-impeachment-proceedings-against-gretchen-whitmer/
About The Author
Related Posts
Lori Lightfoot defends Biden parties…
November 14, 2020
Fauci… 700 million vaccine doses by April
September 23, 2020
What election fraud deniers don’t want you to know…
November 2, 2020
Richard Grenell on Huckabee’s variety show…
October 19, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy