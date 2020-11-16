https://www.dailywire.com/news/must-watch-new-gop-congresswoman-elect-who-grew-up-in-ukraine-blisters-socialism

On Monday, Victoria Spartz, the new GOP congresswoman-elect from Indiana who grew up in Ukraine, gave a blistering attack on socialism while offering a powerful defense of America, stating, “I grew up in socialism. I saw what happens when it runs out of money. And it’s not pretty.”

Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt prompted Spartz by asking, “What do you think led to so many Republican women winning these House seats?”

“If you think about it, my district is really a snapshot of America,” Spartz replied. “We have urban, suburban voters, rural voters. We have a lot of women. And I’m a mother of two daughters. I’m a suburban woman and I think if you look at that I’m really hopeful to see that the majority of people in our country don’t believe in socialist utopic ideas the Democrat party is now promoting. So women believe in the future of their children. And they care about good economy, jobs, education, public safety, having good health care and they trust that Republicans can deliver it. So I’m very honored to see that. That is a testament to that.”

Asked about her background, Spartz delivered a stark warning to those who would push the United States toward socialism, saying:

I grew up in a socialistic country. It actually was the Socialist Republic of Ukraine. I was saying, in my 42 years I grew up in socialism. I saw what happens when it runs out of money. And it’s not pretty. And now I came to America 20 years ago with a suitcase after meeting my husband on a train in Europe. He’s a raised and born Hoosier, and now we’re building socialism.

“I’m kind of going full circle,” she stated, adding, “I can tell you what is going to be next. It’s very sad for me to see that. And that made as the mother of two daughters, it made me get involved and do something about it because that’s not very good for our country.”

Queried about what she would say to “moderate” Democrats and Republicans who pooh-pooh the idea that the Democrats would make a hard swing toward socialism, Spartz pointed out how many Americans had died fighting for freedom as she denounced socialism:

I think that we need to be good students of history. Our country for the last century, we fought against socialism. A lot of young kids died. I took my kids to the beaches of Normandy and you can see how many young kids died fighting for freedoms, how many wars were fought and were won. And let’s look at any country that has socialism. Every country failed because this system is not sustainable. This system creates a lot of destruction and misery so we have to be smarter than that.

She concluded, “You know, we’re not going to change. There are only two systems. You have freedom and free enterprise and you have a system where the government decides and political elites on top how we’re going to lead, and what we’re going to do. If you think about it, we’re not equal. We all want different things. We want to have equal rights to pursue happiness, but we want all different things. We don’t even want to go to travel to the same countries. If the government forces us to be equal, you have to suppress. So every socialistic system, it’s about suppression and we have to value our freedoms because we’re the greatest republic that ever existed.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

