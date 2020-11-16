https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/my-bad-mindy-robinson-drops-richard-marx-for-his-lame-election-joke-and-hurts-his-widdle-feelers-in-heated-back-and-forth-kristy-swanson-assist/

Richard Marx’s latest claim to fame seems to be ‘overrated Twitter troll’. Oh, his pinned tweet pushes some new book he has coming out next year and he swears he released some music before the pandemic (never heard of it) but really, the only time he pops up on our radar is if he’s being horrible to people and pretending he’s somehow the good guy.

Take for example this ‘dad joke’ attempt at slamming Trump:

I’m suddenly thinking it’s not too late to contest the Grammy votes for Best Male Vocal that Michael Bolton beat me out of in 1990. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 15, 2020

Dick shouldn’t quit his day job.

Wait, sorry.

Richard.

And what day job?

If your biggest beef in life is with Michael Bolton from 1990…then you might be the saddest Lib on Twitter. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 15, 2020

Might be?

I’m certain that every time @iheartmindy buys orange juice, she sits and stares at the container because it says “concentrate.” https://t.co/1L6bt5lyWH — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 15, 2020

Ok, dad joke number two.

This is just embarrassing.

Imagine thinking this is a “burn.” I’m almost embarrassed for you, did you get this off a popsicle stick? I’d say “that’s it, I’m never buying a new record from you again Richard Marx” but that would imply you’d actually have one. 👌🏻 https://t.co/nUVatez2N4 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 15, 2020

But wait!

Oh, Nazi-Barbie…I know facts aren’t your thing but I actually had yet another top 15 Billboard single and a #2 album on iTunes right before the pandemic. What I thankfully can’t imagine, though, is going through life as you. Congrats on somehow lowering the MAGAt bar. 👍🏻 https://t.co/9Y7YnMCQim — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 15, 2020

Nazi-Barbie? That’s how we know Richard is big-mad. And see! He makes music, people just don’t seem to know about it.

Mindy ended it.

My bad, I guess elevators still need music these days. 👌🏻 https://t.co/C6yzUB7YbI — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) November 15, 2020

Dentist’s offices, grocery stores … sure.

Assist from Kristy Swanson:

BREAKING: Richard Marx brand new album “D-Bag” drops tomorrow. 😂 https://t.co/mnsmpBEMwE — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 16, 2020

Stay in your lane, Dick.

***

