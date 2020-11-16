https://nypost.com/2020/11/16/new-jersey-to-lower-limits-on-gatherings-amid-covid-19-surge/

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced new restrictions Monday on gatherings in the Garden State as a way to fight back against an alarming coronavirus surge.

Under the additional restrictions, limits on indoor gatherings will be lowered from 25 to 10 people, while limits on outdoor gatherings will be dropped from 500 to 100 people, Murphy said during an interview on MSNBC.

New Jersey on Sunday reported a record 4,540 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a record 4,395 new cases on Saturday.

Murphy has been sounding the alarm about a second wave in the state.

Last week, the coronavirus positivity rate in New Jersey soared to 12 percent.

Murphy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Delaware Gov. John Carney met virtually on Sunday to discuss how to work together to beat back a second wave of the deadly virus.

