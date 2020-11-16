https://www.oann.com/nfl-roundup-cardinals-win-on-last-second-hail-mary-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nfl-roundup-cardinals-win-on-last-second-hail-mary-2

November 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining to give the host Arizona Cardinals a stunning 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Murray scrambled to his left and heaved the ball into the end zone. Hopkins made a leaping grab while surrounded by three defenders.

Murray threw for 245 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 61 yards and two more scores on 11 carries. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to score a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. Hopkins finished with 127 receiving yards on seven catches. Kenyon Drake added 100 rushing yards on 16 carries for the Cardinals (6-3).

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds remaining to put Buffalo on top prior to the Cardinals’ Hail Mary pass. Allen threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also led his team with 38 rushing yards on seven carries and caught a touchdown pass.

Saints 27, 49ers 13

Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns and host New Orleans overcame the loss of Drew Brees to defeat San Francisco.

Kamara rushed for two touchdowns and caught Brees’ final pass of the game for a second-quarter touchdown as the Saints (7-2) won their sixth consecutive game. Brees did not play in the second half because of a rib injury and Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill played in his place.

Nick Mullens made his fifth start in place of injured Jimmy Garropolo (ankle) for the 49ers (4-6) and completed 24 of 38 for 247 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Buccaneers 46, Panthers 23

Tom Brady threw for three touchdowns and scored on a run and running back Ronald Jones II burst free for a 98-yard touchdown scamper as visiting Tampa Bay bounced back for a victory against Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Buccaneers (7-3), who racked up 544 yards of total offense, swept the season series from Carolina, both times following a loss to the New Orleans Saints by beating the Panthers. Brady, who was coming off one of the worst performances of his 21-year career, was 28-for-39 for 341 yards.

The Panthers (3-7) lost their fifth consecutive game despite quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s two touchdown passes. He was 18-for-24 for 136 yards and an interception before exiting with a knee injury on a fourth-quarter sack with about five minutes left.

Patriots 23, Ravens 17

Rex Burkhead caught two touchdown passes, one on a throw from receiver Jakobi Meyers, as host New England recorded a victory over Baltimore at Foxborough, Mass.

Cam Newton passed for one score and rushed for another as New England (4-5) won its second straight game. Newton completed 13 of 17 passes for 118 yards, and Damien Harris rushed for a career-best 121 yards on 22 carries as the Patriots prevailed in a heavy rainstorm.

Lamar Jackson completed 24 of 34 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as the Ravens (6-3) lost for the second time in the past three games. Jackson added a team-high 55 yards on the ground on 11 rushes, while Willie Snead caught two scoring passes.

Dolphins 29, Chargers 21

Tua Tagovailoa tossed two touchdowns and improved to 3-0 as a starter in leading host Miami past Los Angeles.

Miami (6-3) won its fifth straight game as Tagovailoa completed 15 of 25 passes for 169 yards and no interceptions. Tagovailoa outdueled fellow rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who was selected sixth in the 2020 NFL Draft — one spot after Tagovailoa.

The Chargers (2-7) are in last place in the AFC West, and Herbert is 1-7 as a starter. Herbert completed 20 of 32 passes for 187 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Rams 23, Seahawks 16

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns as Los Angeles moved into a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West with a victory against visiting Seattle in Inglewood, Calif.

The Rams (6-3) pulled even with the Seahawks (6-3), who have lost three of their past four games, and the Arizona Cardinals (6-3), who defeated the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams held Seattle to a season low in points. The Seahawks had scored more than 30 points in seven of their previous eight games, with 27 their low before Sunday.

Packers 24, Jaguars 20

Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to help host Green Bay defeat pesky Jacksonville at Lambeau Field.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Davante Adams had scoring receptions for the Packers (7-2), who lead the NFC North. Rodgers finished 24 of 34 for 325 yards and one interception, his third of the season.

Keelan Cole Sr. returned a punt 91 yards for a score as the Jaguars (1-8) suffered an eighth straight loss. Jacksonville rookie Jake Luton, making his second career start in place of injured Gardner Minshew II (thumb), was 18 of 35 for 169 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in mid-30-degree weather.

Steelers 36, Bengals 10

Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as Pittsburgh remained undefeated by routing visiting Cincinnati.

While the Steelers’ run game sputtered, totaling only 44 yards, Roethlisberger was 27 of 46 with scoring passes to rookie Chase Claypool (two), Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Pittsburgh (9-0) was not assured Roethlisberger would be available until Saturday because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocol.

For Cincinnati (2-6-1), rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was 21 of 40 for 213 yards with a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow played much of the game on what appeared to be a sore left ankle. The Bengals went 0-for-13 on third-down chances.

Raiders 37, Broncos 12

Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Jeff Heath intercepted two passes as host Las Vegas forced five turnovers en route to its third straight victory over Denver.

It was the second 100-yard rushing game in the last three, and seventh in 22 career games for Jacobs. Las Vegas (6-3) closed to within two games of first-place Kansas City in the AFC West.

Derek Carr completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards, Daniel Carlson added three field goals and Devontae Booker added two fourth-quarter touchdown runs for the Raiders. Drew Lock completed 23 of 47 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted four times for Denver (3-6).

Browns 10, Texans 7

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 230 yards on the ground and Cleveland slugged out a victory over visiting Houston.

Chubb and Hunt recorded 19 attempts each against the Texans’ 32nd-ranked run defense. After Houston (2-7) closed to within three points on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Pharaoh Brown with 4:59 remaining, Chubb sealed the win with a 59-yard, third-down run to the Houston 1, wisely running out of bounds so that Cleveland could exhaust the game clock.

Chubb rushed for 126 yards in his first action since Week 4 due to a knee injury. Hunt added 104 yards for the Browns (6-3). Watson finished 20-of-30 for 163 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked twice. The Texans totaled only 243 yards.

Giants 27, Eagles 17

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and rushed for a touchdown as New York tightened up the NFC East race with a win over Philadelphia at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones completed 21 of 28 passes with no interceptions, marking the first time in his two-year career he has played consecutive games with no turnovers. Wayne Gallman added two short touchdown runs as New York (3-7) enters its bye week with consecutive wins.

Carson Wentz hit on 21 of 37 passes for 208 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions as Philadelphia failed to convert a single third down (0 for 9). The Eagles (3-5-1) still sit atop the division but have a challenging schedule ahead.

Lions 30, Washington 27

Matt Prater drilled a 59-yard field goal as time expired and Detroit posted its first home win after squandering a 21-point lead, edging Washington.

Matthew Stafford passed for 276 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (4-5), while Marvin Jones caught eight passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. D’Andre Swift had a combined 149 yards from scrimmage and hauled in one of Stafford’s scoring tosses.

Alex Smith threw for 390 yards for Washington (2-7), while Antonio Gibson rushed for 45 yards and two scores.

