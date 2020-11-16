https://thehill.com/homenews/media/526142-nyts-bruni-suggests-ivanka-trump-kushner-move-to-north-korea-or-saudi-arabia

New York Times opinion columnist Frank Bruni jokingly recommended President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhitmer responds to Atlas: I won’t ‘be bullied into not following reputable scientists’ Obama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ Obama describes wife Michelle’s resistance to presidential ambitions MORE’s daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpWhite House uncertainty grows over Trump post-election actions Trump says Biden should not ‘wrongfully’ claim victory in presidential race Trump, allies pledge fight in election as some acknowledge possible defeat MORE and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerTrump eyeing streaming media channel to compete against Fox: report Biden faces key challenges in bringing US back to global stage Fox News anchor goes viral for reacting on hot mic to guest doubting Biden win MORE, move to nations like Saudi Arabia, Russia or North Korea after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenObama: US ‘adversaries have seen us weakened’ US sees 1M new coronavirus cases in one week GOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes MORE takes office in January.

In an op-ed published Monday, the liberal columnist slammed the two saying they “epitomized the very entitled, elite class of Ivy-groomed, Davos-bound Americans that her father mocked” and accusing them of “sanctioning the savaging of their soon-to-be-former friends.”

Jared & Ivanka epitomized the very entitled, elite class of Ivy-groomed, Davos-bound Americans that her father mocked. They were sanctioning the savaging of their soon-to-be-former friends. Tell me, you two, was it worth it? https://t.co/g3NsubLxgJ — Frank Bruni (@FrankBruni) November 16, 2020

Bruni goes on to mock what he says will likely be the couple’s pariah status in socially liberal cities like New York and Washington, D.C., adding that the couple is likely “accustomed to more glitz” than Kushner’s home state of New Jersey.

“I have suggestions. North Korea, for one. Ivanka has met its ruler and been to the Demilitarized Zone. She wouldn’t have to ask for directions. Saudi Arabia. Jared and Prince Mohammed bin Salman are spiritual twins, conjoined by their sense of superiority,” Bruni wrote. “Russia. Yes, Russia! It would be the poetic choice, bringing the Trump family’s presidential adventure full circle.”

Bruni goes on to argue that the couple would have little chance of arguing they acted as a moderating influence on the president in light of his refusal to concede the election to Biden.

“They can’t retroactively claim some profound but strangled ambivalence about his reign, not after her fangirl phantasmagoria at the Republican convention,” he wrote. “No, they have made their bed. Lucky for them, the sheets have a serious thread count.”

