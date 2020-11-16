https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/16/obama-beclowns-himself-by-comparing-trump-to-authoritarian-dictators-n280776
About The Author
Related Posts
FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Nancy Pelosi’s House And Her Congressional District
December 29, 2019
Keith Olbermann calls Trump a “whiny little Kunta Kinte”, then smugly backtracks after backlash
November 3, 2020
Mueller, Trump, and 'Two Years of Bullshit'
April 18, 2019
The Laptop and USB Drives Stolen from the Philly Election Staging Area
November 11, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy