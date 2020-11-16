https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/obama-didnt-want-campaign-trail-biden/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former President Barack Obama was adamant that he wouldn’t have returned to the 2020 campaign trail if he didn’t have to.

“It is not my preference to be out there,” Obama told CBS in an interview that aired Sunday.

“We were in a circumstance in this election in which certain norms, certain institutional boundaries that are so extraordinarily important, had been breached,” he added. “It was important for me as somebody who has served in that office to simply let people know this is not normal.”

