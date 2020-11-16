http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/y6fXcxp8qGQ/obama-projects-2.php

Barack Obama must be sleeping better at night secure in the belief that Joe Biden will soon be in position to kill further disclosure of their wrongdoing in connection with the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and — what’s the word? — transition. Obama has a new doorstop of a memoir out this week and took advantage of his old supporters at 60 Minutes to defame and disparage President Trump in connection with Obama’s promotion of the book. Obama reminds us of just about everything we detested about him in the clip below (transcript here). As always, projection reigns supreme.

Quotable quote: “But that’s not who we’re supposed to be.”

UNHINGED: Barack Obama — who droned weddings & targeted journalists — compares @realDonaldTrump to a dictator who thinks, “I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. … I can suppress journalists.” pic.twitter.com/lMo7C7DD74 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

