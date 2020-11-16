https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dirty-barack-obama-spied-trump-campaign-set-transition-team-compares-president-trump-dictator-video/

The propaganda never stops.

Dozens of US newspapers pushed the BS that Joe Biden and Kamala will bring healing to America.

This is after Democrats stole the 2020 election.

But as TGP readers know — We caught these cheaters and — It ain’t over yet!

Last night Barack Obama went on “60 Minutes” to lash out at President Trump.

Obama compared Trump to a dictator who is only hungry for personal power.

UNHINGED: Barack Obama — who droned weddings & targeted journalists — compares @realDonaldTrump to a dictator who thinks, “I can kill people. I can throw them in jail. … I can suppress journalists.” pic.twitter.com/lMo7C7DD74 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 16, 2020

This was quite a statement for a man who set up and spied on President Trump during the campaign and then during the transition period.

This is quite a statement considering President Trump:

** brought peace to the Middle East

** brought peace to Kosova and Serbia

** neutered Kim Jong Un

** withdrew US troops from Syria

** ended the endless war in Afghanistan

** recorded the lowest unemployment rates in 50 years

** recorded the greatest stock market gains in history

** rewrote NAFTA

** rewrote China trade

** closed off the border and built a wall

Trump’s accomplishments are endless.

Let’s all pray Obama and his minions on the left who just stole a historic election from America’s greatest president in a generation are exposed for their evil.

Obama is good at projection.

Every single thing Obama accuses Trump of in this video, he actually did. https://t.co/LpPf16s3f5 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) November 16, 2020

