https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/16/oh-hell-yeah-protein-wisdom-owns-david-french-for-dissing-manly-man-trump-in-badas-thread-about-what-the-president-actually-got-done/

Man oh man, beta men (and the bizarre women who love them) lost their minds over Candace Owens talking about how lacking ‘manly men’ are in today’s America. Whether or not you cared about Harry Styles wearing a dress (this editor did not), Candace brought up a fairly good point in that our modern-day society mocks masculinity and calls it toxic.

David French for example decided to go after Trump with the manly man argument. We get that’s all he knows how to do anymore but c’mon man!

It’s so hard to take right-wing masculinity Twitter seriously after it spent four continuous years hyping a incompetent, cruel boy-child president as a culture war avatar. He dodged the draft. He serially cheated on and preyed on women, but tell us more about “strong men.” https://t.co/VSPaZ5EiYg — David French (@DavidAFrench) November 16, 2020

@ProteinWisdom put together a pretty badas* thread about Trump and everything he’s gotten done as president.

Take a look.

Incompetent? Let’s see:

– real bottom-up wage growth

– more money in the pockets of 82% of Americans thru tax cuts

– historically low unemployment, including every minority demographic

– manufacturing returns

– vaccine and therapeutics fast-tracked

– 3 Nobel Peace Prizr noms … https://t.co/BU28YQhUuM — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

But wait, there’s more.

– no hot wars. Troop drawdowns

– isolated Iran and the Palestinian Authority, leading Gulf states to seek normalization w Israel

– unmasked a corrupt Deep State

– unmasked a media so biased, it is largely considered part of the Democratic Party

– broadened GOP support with… — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

A whole lot more.

…blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ, Muslims, Jews, etc

– on his coattails, picked up between 10-16 House seats; flipped several state houses; held the Senate

– spearheaded a remarkable economic recovery after Covid shutdowns

– created opportunity zones

– enacted criminal justice… — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

…reform

– first openly pro-life President

– Confronted China

– enacted Right to Try

– slowed illegal immigration

– lowered prescription drug prices

– renegotiated bad trade deals to benefit US citizens

– convinced allies to pay their dues for US protection

– withdrew from… — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

…Paris Climate Accords

– withdrew from WHO, a propaganda arm of the Chinese communist party

– stock market at historical high

– reduced onerous regulations to allow businesses to grow and jobs to be created

– cracked down on Critical Race Theory in government

– defended… — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

…school choice

– fought sex-trafficking

– slowed the opioid crisis

– brought US energy independence. And so on. But he’s “incompetent”? No. He rubs you the wrong way, and your pride and faux morality is more important to you than all your countrymen who benefitted from.. — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

All day this.

…his policies. You want the truth? Trump received more votes than any R presidential candidate in US history. It is people like you — petty, arrogant, sinecured scribblers — who have proved incompetent. Even worse? Your hubris and hatreds have been laid bare… — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

… You are timorous and accommodating to the leftist seizure of our culture. You are a Potemkin conservative. And we are done with you and those like you who elevate tone over results. You’re over. Come to grips with it. — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

Ouch.

Full transparency, we had to look up Potemkin.

Great word.

(Oh. Did I mention 3 SCOTUS appointments and hundreds of federal judges? No. I didn’t. Because that’s the cherry on the top of all this success. Don’t like it? Don’t share our sundae.) — Mulder’s Forthcoming Thanksgiving Felony Tour (@proteinwisdom) November 16, 2020

When you look at Trump this way … he nailed his job.

Sit down, Dave, and no, you can’t share our sundae.

***

