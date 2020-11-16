https://www.oann.com/panthers-mccaffrey-not-ready-to-return-report/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=panthers-mccaffrey-not-ready-to-return-report

FILE PHOTO: Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

November 16, 2020

Running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to the shoulder injury that kept him on the sideline for Week 10.

McCaffrey sat out Carolina’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and on Monday, ESPN reported he would likely need at least another week to recover. The team is preparing for him to miss multiple weeks, per the report.

The Panthers could also be without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater this week.

Bridgewater injured his right knee on Sunday, and reports indicate he strained his MCL. His status for this week’s game against the Detroit Lions is uncertain.

McCaffrey has played in three games this season. He suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and returned for the Panthers’ loss at Kansas City in Week 9, only to leave that game in the second half with a shoulder issue.

McCaffrey had 28 touches (tied for sixth-most in his career) out of the team’s 76 offensive snaps at Kansas City. McCaffrey carried 18 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while also catching 10 passes for 82 yards and another score.

McCaffrey, 24, has rushed for 225 yards and five touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 149 yards and one score in three games this season.

In 2019, he gained an NFL-high 2,392 yards from scrimmage and scored 19 touchdowns from scrimmage, which tied for the league lead.

