President Donald Trump is the likely winner of the 2020 election once “abnormalities” in multiple states are taken into account, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro tells Newsmax TV.

“We want a certifiable verifiable vote. That’s all we’re really seeking here,” Navarro said Monday on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Looking across the six states the Trump campaign is currently contesting results — Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — Navarro said “you just see a whole bunch of strange things going on that I think should give the American people pause.”

Navarro pointed to months of what the campaign has termed poll suppression with the mainstream media predicting Trump would be “trounced in a landslide.”

Instead, he noted, the race ended about 50-50 and, “President Trump likely won when you account for all these voter abnormalities. Yet these same mainstream media folks are trying to tell us now that we know we shouldn’t even bother to contest what appeared to be a wide range of obvious anomalies.

Especially bothersome, he said, are the allegations of issues with voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. Lawyer Sydney Powell, who is working with the Trump campaign, says she has proof of allegation of voter fraud as well that will be forthcoming.

Navarro also praised the latest vaccine news from Moderno, which announced its vaccine has shown a 95.4% effectiveness in clinical trials.

Navarro said he wrote a memo to the president’s coronavirus task force in February predicting vaccines would be ready by November or December since the wheels were rolling so early.

He was suspicious, however of the timing, with Pfizer announcing its vaccine just a week after the election.

If results had come out before the election “that would have a material effect on the election, so you have to ask yourself questions like, ‘How did that happen?'” Navarros said. “There’s no coincidence.”

