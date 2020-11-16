https://www.oann.com/pnc-to-buy-bbvas-u-s-banking-arm-for-11-6-billion-in-cash/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pnc-to-buy-bbvas-u-s-banking-arm-for-11-6-billion-in-cash

FILE PHOTO: BBVA bank logo is pictured in Bogota, Colombia February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

November 16, 2020

(Reuters) – PNC Financial Services Group Inc <PNC.N> said on Monday it would buy the U.S. business of Spanish lender BBVA <BBVA.MC> for $11.6 billion in cash, further consolidating the U.S. banking sector.

It is the second-largest U.S. banking deal since the 2008 financial crisis and creates a U.S. bank with nearly $560 billion of assets and a presence in two dozen states.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

