Portsmouth, Virginia Police Chief Angela Greene was fired this morning, just over two months after being placed on administrative leave in response to charging State Senator Louise Lucas and members of NAACP leadership for their roles in a June Black Lives Matter attack on the city’s Confederate monument.

Greene, who has led the department since 2019, was removed from her post by then-City Manager Lydia Pettis-Patton on September 4th pending an investigation into her personnel file.

“I believe I was wrongfully terminated for upholding the law,” Greene said following news of her firing. “I’m being retaliated against for sticking to my sworn oath … to serve and protect my citizens, community and keeping my officers safe.”

As I’ve previously reported for National File, following an investigation by Greene’s department, Democrat State Senator Louise Lucas, as well as members of both the Portsmouth Public Defender’s Office and NAACP leadership were charged with multiple felonies related to the monument attack, which left one Black Lives Matter attacker in critical condition after a portion of the monument collapsed onto his head. According to the investigation, Senator Lucas directly conspired with NAACP leadership and Black Lives Matter militants to destroy the monument.

Going a step further, Senator Lucas was caught on video wearing AntiFa-style garb and using powers she claims to hold as a State Senator to order police officers to stand down and allow the attack to go forward.

“Go ahead, wreck it!” Lucas then told the crowd.

Following the filing of charges in the case, Lucas hijacked a special session of the Virginia General Assembly – meant to address COVID-19 – to patron a bill offering amnesty to those convicted in monument attacks

