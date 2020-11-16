https://www.theblaze.com/news/police-officer-house-fire-saves-family

An Oklahoma officer is being hailed a hero after responding to a call for a house fire — only to find that it was his home, and his family was still inside, according to KOKH-TV.

What are the details?

Officer Anthony Louie of the Seminole Police Department received a call on Friday for reports of a house fire.

According to authorities, Louie realized that the home engulfed in flames was his own, and his family was still inside.

That day, the Seminole Fraternal Order of Police shared an update on the incident on its Facebook page.

A portion of the post read, “As many of our citizens know by now, Officer Anthony Louie was injured in the early morning hours of Friday November 13th. Officer Louie responded to a house fire only to find out it was his residence that was burning. Officer Louie made entry into the residence and successfully rescued his family.”

“Upon entering the residence he had to run to the flame engulfed porch and in doing so sustained serious burns and smoke inhalation injuries,” the post continued. “Officer Louie’s family was not physically injured due to his bravery and quick action. Many have contacted the FOP wishing to donate to his family after hearing about this. Anyone wishing to donate may do so by going to any Tinker Federal Credit Union and making a deposit to the Seminole FOP #138 account. Designate the donation to go to Officer Louie.”

The post concluded, “You may also drop any donations off at the Seminole Police Department. The overwhelming support received for Officer Louie has been amazing and his family and fellow officers wish to thank each and every person for their thoughts and prayers.”

According to ABC News, Louie’s condition, as well as that of his family, has not been disclosed at the time of this writing, nor has a cause of the fire been announced.

