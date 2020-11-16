https://www.oann.com/pompeo-says-europe-u-s-need-to-work-together-to-address-turkey/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pompeo-says-europe-u-s-need-to-work-together-to-address-turkey

November 16, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – The U.S. administration and Europe need to work jointly on addressing the actions led by Turkey in the Middle East over the past few months, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

“France’s president Emmanuel Macron and I agree that Turkey’s recent actions have been very aggressive,” Pompeo said, citing Turkey’s recent support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Armenia as well as military moves in Libya and the Mediterranean.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Chris Reese)

