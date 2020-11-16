http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LcvpS_Z4v7w/

Pop superstar and actor Harry Styles is posing for American Vogue’s December issue as the first solo male cover star in the fashion magazine’s history, wearing women’s clothes.

Styles, 26-years-old, posed in Vogue wearing garments by Gucci and other designers. Most shocking to readers is Vogue’s choice to put Styles in women’s clothes, not that he is the first solo male cover star.

The choice, though, seems fit considering Styles has been wearing androgynous clothes — particularly by Gucci’s Alessandro Michele — for years. At last year’s Met Gala, Styles wore a feminine sheer black blouse that could have easily been worn by the likes of Angelina Jolie or a young Rose McGowan.

On his last tour, the Dunkirk star’s wardrobe channeled the great male pop stars of the last century, including Elton John, David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Kurt Cobain, Freddie Mercury, and Iggy Pop.

Like others, conservative author Candace Owens slammed Styles’ Vogue cover shoot as “an outright attack” on men and calling for “manly men” to be brought back into style.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack,” Owens said. “Bring back manly men.”

Hollywood celebrities have run to Styles’ and Vogue’s defense.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder. 

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...