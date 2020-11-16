https://thelibertyloft.com/jason-whitlock-tells-tucker-carlson-white-liberals-manipulate-black-people/

Charlotte, NC — This past Friday night during an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight, sports writer and political commentator Jason Whitlock shredded white liberals, Hollywood, and the liberal media for using manipulative language in an effort to force Black people to “live up to our skin color.”

Whitlock is an outspoken OutKick writer and points out that The Associated Press is amending its style guide as an example of part of the problem. The AP declared in June to news outlets that henceforth, they should capitalize the “B” in “black” when referring to Black Americans and Black culture.

Mr. Whitlock shared a lot with Tucker in that segment and stated that putting so much emphasis on the word “black” is more problematic than whether or not the letter “B” is capitalized.

Whitlock said, “It is a way of defining to Black people that your most prized possession, your greatest asset, your most defining characteristic is your skin color. No one else has to live up to their skin color. They are free to accentuate their intelligence, their faith in God, their commitment to family, their love of freedom.”

Whitlock went on to say that, “…we, as Black people, as defined by the white liberals, in my view, running the mainstream media, running Hollywood, we have to live up to our skin color above all else, and that’s just not much of an attribute, in terms of— it’s great packaging. I’m very proud of being black. But that’s not my number one attribute.”

“I want to be defined by my faith in God. I want to be defined by my intelligence. That’s what I want people to see when they think about me, not my skin color,” he continued.

Whitlock believes liberals and the media emphasize “black” as a means of control — which he related to the mindset of slave owners.

“These people, 400 years later, these are the ideological descendants of those bigots from 400 years ago, doubling down a written reminder to Black people, your skin color is your defining characteristic. And therefore, we are going to limit your freedom. You spend all of your energy trying to be unapologetically black. Everybody else gets to go out and try to be intelligent, responsible, God-fearing, patriotic.”

If you recall, and Whitlock certainly was angered by it, “comedian” Chelsea Handler made news in late October for “reminding” and then bullying ex-boyfriend 50 Cent that he’s black, and as a result, could not vote for Donald Trump. Therein lies a large part of the problem, Whitlock said, white liberals taking it upon themselves to define what is and what is not “black.”

“We are not even in control of that,” he said, “so we are actually trying to meet standards defined for us by other people, live up to their standards, and they are defining blackness as a lot of things that just aren’t healthy for us.”

In an OutKick op-ed, last week titled The Capital B in ‘Black’ Is a Scarlet Letter That Diminishes, Destroys, and Disenfranchises Black people, Whitlock opined that black Americans are “the system, the hard drive infected with systemic, anti-black racism.” “Our programmers,” he said, “work for, among other places, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Disney, the Democratic Party, and The Associated Press.

Whitlock stated, “Today’s column is a follow-up to my Chappelle piece and examines The Unapologetically, Black Olympics and whether we have been wired for self-destruction by our friendly programmers.”

“If your competitors convince you your skin color is your most prized asset, you shape all of your behavior to accentuate that attribute,” Whitlock continued. “They tell us what to think and believe,” he said. “They define our value.” “They tell us what to think and believe. They define our value. The ideological forefathers of our programmers wired us for free labor. Their descendants rig us for self-destruction.” Black is simply a color that “has long been weaponized by American bigots,” Whitlock said. “Trust me; black is a color. It’s not a human being, a person, or an all-important defining characteristic. It’s a shade of humanity that has long been weaponized by American bigots to cast a segment of society into a special category devoid of the inalienable rights guaranteed by our constitution. “We (Black people) are programmed to prioritize our skin color, above all else. We do it out of fear, pride, ignorance, and unrecognized manipulation.” But as he told Carlson, Whitlock refuses to be identified by the color of his skin. “My skin color doesn’t define me. It’s simply the wonderful packaging God chose for me. When people see me and hear my name, I want them to think Christian, American, intelligent, and honest. Those are the characteristics I want to define me.” As Whitlock correctly observes, those are the characteristics by which all Americans should want to be defined. The Left and the legacy media have a vested interest in reminding Black people that they are black. Just as Hollywood Trump-hater Chelsea Handler bragged about “reminding” her ex-boyfriend of the color of his skin. She is an unbelievably racist and bigoted tool who has no place in an intelligent society despite what the “media betters” say about you, the reader, and me, the author, as conservatives! Could you imagine how damning that statement would have been had Tucker Carlson or any other white conservative had said what Chelsea Handler did? But since Handler is a white liberal, she clearly gets a pass, right? Absolutely not! Should this article find its way to her eyes, Chelsea Handler and any of her sympathizers must be told how damaging comments like these are! The ugly truth is the Left has exploited black America for six decades, beginning with President Lyndon B. Johnson’s disastrous “war on poverty.” Why? For the same reason, the Democrat Party exploits and panders to every other minority and disparate group — the ballot box. Everybody and everything the Democrat Party supports, opposes, defends, or attacks can be connected to the ballot box. Full stop. Democrat, Republican, or somewhere in between, Jason Whitlock believes it’s past time that black Americans refuse to live on the liberal plantation — simply because of the color of their skin. I couldn’t agree more! You can contact Seth through The Liberty Loft’s website. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft to continue to deliver great content.

