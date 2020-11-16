https://newsthud.com/trump-claims-big-victory-after-nevada-county-commission-tosses-local-race-due-to-discrepancies/

Monday, President Trump tweeted “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

This came after Adam Paul Laxalt wrote “The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many “discrepancies” to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election.”

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Per the NY Post “the Clark County Commission, which governs the Las Vegas area, certified the results of the Nov. 3 election with the exception of county commissioner for District C, which was divided by 10 votes.

District C voters split 76,586 for Democrat Ross Miller and 76,576 for Republican Stavros Anthony, KLAS-TV reports. Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told commissioners, “We have found discrepancies that we can’t explain that would cast a doubt on whether or not that margin of victory is solid.”

Gloria said there were 139 discrepancies in District C, including six people who voted twice, according to local reporters who covered the Monday certification hearing.”

Gloria says District C is the only Clark County race where the discrepancies could change the outcome. Again, 10-vote margin. #8NN — David Charns (@davidcharns) November 16, 2020

