https://thepostmillennial.com/trump-launching-last-minute-crackdown-of-china

A new report from Axios has revealed that President Trump is planning a massive crackdown on China. This move is to allegedly prevent a Biden administration from changing course on China.

According to the report, “Trump officials plan to sanction or restrict trade with more Chinese companies, government entities and officials for alleged complicity in human rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, or threatening U.S. national security.”

They are also planning on cracking down against human rights violations beyond just the Xinjiang forced labor camps.

National Security Council spokesperson John Ullyot told Axios, “Unless Beijing reverses course and becomes a responsible player on the global stage, future U.S. presidents will find it politically suicidal to reverse President Trump’s historic actions.”

Trump officials are also looking to promote hawkish China experts into senior roles across the government. This may potentially explain some of the last minute shake ups from the Trump administration.

Senior administration officials are also discussing expanding a Defense Department list of Chinese companies deemed to have ties to the Chinese military. A recent executive order already includes 31 companies, but they are allegedly planning on growing this list.

The Biden team has declined to comment on this new report.



