https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/president-trump-reverses-decision-cancel-wreaths-across-america?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The decision to abandon the holiday tradition of laying wreaths on graves at Arlington National Cemetery was reversed on Tuesday, first by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, and then more emphatically by President Trump.

“I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery. It will now go on!” tweeted President Trump.

Earlier, the non-profit Wreaths Across America expressed their disappointment at the decision of Arlington National Cemetery to cancel the event:

“This afternoon, Wreaths Across America was made aware of the decision by Arlington National Cemetery to no longer allow the placement of veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day this year,” they posted on Facebook.

“As an organization, we are shocked by this unexpected turn of events. To say we are devastated, would be an understatement.”

It was scheduled to take place at more than 2,400 other participating cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

Arlington National Cemetery had issued a press release on Monday announcing that it was cancelling the event due to COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

