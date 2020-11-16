https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-tweets-cisa-director-chris-krebs-has-been?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump announced Tuesday evening that Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had been terminated from his post.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting, Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more,” the president wrote over a series of two tweets. “Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.”

