November 16, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Prosus, the giant investor in online classifieds, food delivery, and payments, expects to report 16.9-22.7% growth in earnings per share growth for the six months to Sept. 30, it said on Monday.

The company’s forecast comes a week before it is due to report earnings on Nov. 23.

Prosus is controlled by Naspers of South Africa and owns a 31% stake in Chinese software giant Tencent.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)

