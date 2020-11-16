https://www.dailywire.com/news/race-in-nevada-county-rejected-for-certification-over-ballot-discrepancies-that-we-cant-explain

A Nevada county voted Monday to certify Election Day results except for the Clark County Commission District C race over “discrepancies” that can’t be explained.

That race, as it stands now, has Democrat Ross Miller winning over Republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes — 76,586 votes to 76,576 votes.

“After listening to public comment, one of which included the letter received by the Stavros Anthony Campaign which requested that election results not be certified Monday on the grounds that there were discrepancies that would prevent from certifying the Clark County Commissioner District C race,” reported 8 News Now Las Vegas on Monday. “As it stands the results show democrat Ross Miller winning republican Stavros Anthony by 10 votes.”

A special election to be held in December is currently up for consideration, since a recount would not satisfy the apparent discrepancies at hand.

“Joe Gloria on District C race: ‘We have found discrepancies that we can’t explain that would cast a doubt on whether or not that margin of victory is solid,’” posted investigative reporter David Charns of 8 News Now.

“Gloria says District C is the only Clark County race where the discrepancies could change the outcome. Again, 10-vote margin,” Charns added.

As noted by the news outlet, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria delivered a full report to county commissioners on Monday and included the following findings:

936 discrepancies in ballots

710 with mail-in precincts

121 in early voting precincts

105 on election day

6 voters voted twice

“The Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria stated that they had found issues related to tracking, moving from signature to manual signature verifications as well as in the ballot curing process,” the report said. “Some of the discrepancies found in the early voting and election day results according to Gloria included: ‘Inadvertent canceled votes,’ ‘Voter check-ins,’ ‘Reactivated voter cards,’ ‘Duplicate activations,’ and ‘Check-in errors.’”

President Donald Trump on Monday cited the news report as evidence that “Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security.”

The president, who has yet to concede the election, has asserted in many tweets and at a post-election press conference that he is the winner of the 2020 election if only “legal” votes are to be counted.

The Trump team has lawsuits pending in multiple states over alleged voter irregularities and potential fraud.

Trump issued the following statement, last weekend:

We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media. Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access. So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.

