Radical Muslima Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Monday called President Trump’s campaign rallies “Klan rallies.”

Ilhan Omar’s lies and dehumanization of Trump supporters is precisely why there was violence against men and women who attended the million MAGA march for Trump in DC over the weekend.

According documents and sources previously reported by investigative journalist David Steinberg, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar married her own brother in order to defraud US immigration.

In fact, evidence is mounting that Ilhan Omar isn’t even her real name.

Ilhan Omar refuses to answer questions about her fraudulent marriage to her own brother and accuses anyone asking questions of bigotry and Islamophobia.

Ilhan Omar also lied under oath about her brother-husband and may have fraudulently filed federal income tax returns.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, in 2017, Rep. Omar swore under penalty of perjury while divorcing her brother-husband that she hadn’t seen Ahmed N. Elmi since 2011 and didn’t know anyone who could help her contact him.

Project Veritas recently revealed a ballot harvesting scheme involving political allies and associates of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The FBI sent out a dozen agents to investigate a ‘noose’ that turned out to be a garage door pull rope yet they have done nothing to investigate Ilhan Omar’s countless crimes.

